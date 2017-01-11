Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELD. Dundee Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold Corp from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold Corp from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on Eldorado Gold Corp from C$5.20 to C$5.30 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.29.

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) opened at 4.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.20 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/eldorado-gold-corp-eld-pt-lowered-to-c4-75/1147381.html.

About Eldorado Gold Corp

Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) owns and operates mines around the world, primarily gold mines but also a silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company’s activities involve all facets of the mining industry, including exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production and reclamation. Its business is focused in Brazil, China, Greece, Turkey and Romania.

