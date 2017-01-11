eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $12,944,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 221.6% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in eHealth by 510.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in eHealth by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 78,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $794,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) opened at 12.17 on Friday. eHealth has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock’s market cap is $223.21 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm earned $32.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

