easyJet plc (EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,020 at Barclays PLC

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) had its price objective lifted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.16) to GBX 1,020 ($12.40) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded easyJet plc to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,215 ($14.78) to GBX 1,000 ($12.16) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,015 ($12.34) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Goodbody restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.73) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd dropped their target price on easyJet plc from GBX 1,200 ($14.59) to GBX 1,050 ($12.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,296.72 ($15.77).

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) traded down 2.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1055.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,842 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,017.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,049.25. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.17 billion. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 851.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,745.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.80 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($12.45), for a total value of £139,673.60 ($169,857.23).

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based short-haul airline. The Company operates in the short-haul European aviation market. The Company operates through the route network segment. The Company operates approximately 600 routes across over 30 countries with its fleet consisting of approximately 200 Airbus aircraft.

