E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Niagara Bank boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 21.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 110.5% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. 1,173,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.71.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s payout ratio is 67.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) is a science and technology-based company. The Company consists of over 10 businesses aggregated into six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Safety & Protection. Its products include corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides in Agriculture segment; photopolymers and electronic materials in Electronics & Communications segment; enzymes and bio-based materials in Industrial Biosciences segment; cultures, emulsifiers, texturants, natural sweeteners and soy-based food ingredients in Nutrition & Health segment; engineering polymers, packaging and industrial polymers, films and elastomers in Performance Materials segment, and nonwovens, aramids and solid surfaces in Safety & Protection segment.

