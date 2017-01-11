Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 64.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $2,680,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) traded down 2.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,900 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.26. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.51 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/dunkin-brands-group-inc-dnkn-shares-bought-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system/1147992.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, SVP Scott Murphy sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $885,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $179,700.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,512.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates its business through four segments, which include Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.