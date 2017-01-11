DUNELM GROUP PLC UNSPON ADR EACH REP 1 (NASDAQ:DNLMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of DUNELM GROUP PLC UNSPON ADR EACH REP 1 (NASDAQ:DNLMY) opened at 9.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. DUNELM GROUP PLC UNSPON ADR EACH REP 1 has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/dunelm-group-plc-unspon-adr-each-rep-1-dnlmy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1147521.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DUNELM GROUP PLC UNSPON ADR EACH REP 1 (DNLMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DUNELM GROUP PLC UNSPON ADR EACH REP 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUNELM GROUP PLC UNSPON ADR EACH REP 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.