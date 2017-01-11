DSW Inc. (DSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DSW is a specialty branded footwear retailer operating DSW stores and also supplies, under supply arrangements, to related retailers and to other non-related retailers in the United States. “

DSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of DSW in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Standpoint Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.09 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DSW in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DSW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,797 shares. DSW has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. DSW had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $697 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DSW will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

In other news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 114,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $2,857,567.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 228,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSW. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DSW during the third quarter valued at $123,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in DSW by 2.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DSW by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in DSW during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in DSW by 14.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers assortment of shoes, handbags and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment. The DSW segment includes DSW stores and dsw.com. The Company, through its ABG segment, partners with approximately three other retailers to help build and optimize their footwear businesses.

