Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “A pure play in the offshore drilling and production market, Dril-Quip's price chart shows that it has moved at a slower pace compared to the positive price movement of broader market over the last one year. With oil remaining in a bearish territory, the top energy companies have cut spending (particularly on the costly drilling projects) on the back of lower profit margins. This, in turn, means less work for the beleaguered equipment suppliers like Dril-Quip as offshore exploration for new oil and gas projects has almost come to a standstill. However, technically differentiated products and best-in-class margins make it an attractive investment. Moreover, Dril-Quip’s acquisition of downhole equipment specialist TIW Corp. is expected to broaden its product offerings. This is another positive.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Howard Weil lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC raised Dril-Quip from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) traded up 1.29% on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 174,205 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/dril-quip-inc-drq-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1148285.html.

In other Dril-Quip news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $433,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gariepy sold 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $412,890.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 73.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $153,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Dril-Quip by 647.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. The Company’s principal products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.