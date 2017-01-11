Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

DRG.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Global REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.30 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Global REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Global REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/dream-global-reit-drg-un-pt-lowered-to-c9-50-at-canaccord-genuity/1147387.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Dream Global REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to invest in real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT’s portfolio comprises office, industrial and mixed-use properties located in Germany and Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.