Dover Corporation (DOV) Stake Lowered by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Dover Corporation were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,555,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,965,000 after buying an additional 393,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,981,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,229,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,738,000 after buying an additional 656,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,272,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,877,000 after buying an additional 580,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,572,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,405,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) traded up 2.78% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. 1,454,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.21. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Dover Corporation had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Dover Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dover Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Dover Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $807,945.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $38,832.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $152,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation Company Profile

Dover Corporation (Dover) is engaged in the manufacturing of equipment, components and specialty systems. The Company also provides supporting engineering, testing and other services. The Company operates through four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for production and processing of fuels across the world.

