Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) Position Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 384,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 30.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Dominion Resources by 9,678.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 275,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after buying an additional 272,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) traded up 0.41% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 804,451 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Dominion Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In other Dominion Resources news, Director Ron W. Jibson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $248,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,059.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

