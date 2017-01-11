Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has been doing well on the back of its long-term strategies and growth initiatives including store expansion and productivity enhancement, tapping of new markets and incorporating innovative sales channels to serve its patrons better. It remains well positioned to benefit from the synergies generated from the Family Dollar integration. Moreover, the company’s strategic investments in technological advancements and acquisitions reflect promise. However, the company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Further, the company's shares are underperforming the broader industry in the last one year. The company's recently cut fiscal 2016 sales view and narrowed earnings guidance range is also an impediment. The increased costs and cannibalization effects will continue to hurt results throughout the integration and re-banner process. Nonetheless, Dollar Tree's splendid comps record remains noteworthy.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Vetr lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.05.

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at 77.96 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1147788.html.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $594,836.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $536,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,439.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.