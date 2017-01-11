DnB Asset Management AS Has $3,391,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 55,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $19,574,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 401,684 shares. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $124.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

