Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) SVP Sells $941,823.66 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $941,823.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 102.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $113.21.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business earned $546.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 246.15%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and manages technology-related real estate. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.
