Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $941,823.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 102.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $113.21.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business earned $546.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 246.15%.

WARNING: “Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) SVP Sells $941,823.66 in Stock” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr-svp-sells-941823-66-in-stock/1147506.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and manages technology-related real estate. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.