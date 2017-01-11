DH Corp (DH) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

DH Corp (TSE:DH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

DH has been the subject of a number of other reports. RBC Capital Markets downgraded DH Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of DH Corp in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of DH Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on DH Corp from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Dundee Securities downgraded DH Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.71.

Shares of DH Corp (TSE:DH) traded down 2.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,178 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 63.29. DH Corp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

About DH Corp

DH Corporation, formerly Davis + Henderson Corporation, is a Canada-based financial technology provider. The Company offers lending and payments solutions in Canada, and lending and integrated core solutions in the United States. Its segments include Global Transaction Banking Solutions (GTBS), which comprises its operations in the United States and other international locations; Canadian segment, which comprises its operations in Canada; Lending & Integrated Core (L&IC) segment, which comprises its operations in the United States, and Corporate.

