DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 67.04 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $96.38. The company’s market capitalization is $5.67 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $573,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $411,303.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,991,000 after buying an additional 54,684 shares during the last quarter.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with and without diabetes. Its products include SEVEN PLUS, DexCom G4, DexCom G4 PLATINUM, DexCom Share System and DexCom G5 Mobile.

