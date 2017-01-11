Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) PT Set at €9.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a €9.50 ($10.00) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oddo Securities set a €15.00 ($15.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €10.20 ($10.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.47 ($12.07).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 11.687 on Monday. The company has a market cap of €5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.019. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €9.14 and a one year high of €15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.59 and a 200-day moving average of €11.28.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include Passenger Airline Group; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 600 aircrafts. The Company’s Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines (including Germanwings and Eurowings), SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

