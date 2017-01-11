Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2,257,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,479.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,316,858 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/delta-capital-management-llc-has-2257000-stake-in-qualcomm-incorporated-qcom/1148617.html.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vetr raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.88 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,288.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $135,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.