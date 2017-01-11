Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) in a report released on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) traded down 1.51% on Thursday, reaching $58.80. 117,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company earned $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after buying an additional 485,222 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 1,494.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 163,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 153,372 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

