D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 31.6% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) opened at 130.46 on Wednesday. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 12-month low of $106.82 and a 12-month high of $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.30. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,999,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $17,581,160.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,771,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About D/B/A Chubb Limited New

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

