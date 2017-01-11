Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded up 0.353% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.505. The company had a trading volume of 826,819 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.238 and a beta of 0.28. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 308,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 332,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 40,209 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 50.5% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

