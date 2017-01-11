Daimler AG (DAI) PT Set at €80.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given a €80.00 ($84.21) target price by J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.00 ($75.79).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 72.289 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of €77.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.456. The company has a 50-day moving average of €67.97 and a 200-day moving average of €63.00. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €50.89 and a 12 month high of €72.62.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

