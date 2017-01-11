Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Insider Stephen Daintith Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 782 ($9.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125.12 ($152.16).

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Stephen Daintith sold 146,453 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 776 ($9.44), for a total value of £1,136,475.28 ($1,382,068.93).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) opened at 795.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 780.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 725.23. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 571.00 and a one year high of GBX 836.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.80 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust plc’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

DMGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.55) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 660 ($8.03) to GBX 715 ($8.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Panmure Gordon raised Daily Mail and General Trust plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.88) to GBX 850 ($10.34) in a report on Friday, September 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.31) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 798.79 ($9.71).

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

