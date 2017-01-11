DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Navient Corporation (NAVI)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group started coverage on Navient Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 479,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Navient Corporation has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $405 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navient Corporation by 29.9% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 275,478 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Navient Corporation by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after buying an additional 205,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Navient Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,300,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,693,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient Corporation by 15.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 131,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Navient Corporation by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 212,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 196,716 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation is a loan management, servicing and asset recovery company. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP), as well as the portfolio of Private Education Loans. FFELP Loans are insured or guaranteed by state based on guaranty agreements among the United States Department of Education (ED) and these agencies.

