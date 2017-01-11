Cybg Plc’s (CYBG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CYBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 280 ($3.41) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a sell rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cybg Plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 247.50 ($3.01).

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) traded up 0.49% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 289.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,610 shares. Cybg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 179.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 306.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.11. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.55 billion.

About Cybg Plc

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

