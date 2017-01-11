Cybg Plc (CYBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.47) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

CYBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cybg Plc from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) price target on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg Plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 247.50 ($3.01).

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) opened at 289.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.11. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.55 billion. Cybg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 179.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 306.90.

Cybg Plc Company Profile

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

