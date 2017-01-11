CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 76,229 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $312,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 233,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation by 17.9% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 138,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,043,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,890,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,808,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,364,000 after buying an additional 439,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.84.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CVS Health Corporation from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.73 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

