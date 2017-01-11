Cubic Corporation (CUB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic Corporation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic Corporation from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of Cubic Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) opened at 47.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. Cubic Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.46. The business earned $406.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Cubic Corporation had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cubic Corporation will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Cubic Corporation by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,988,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,098,000 after buying an additional 291,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cubic Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cubic Corporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,386,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,666,000 after buying an additional 188,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cubic Corporation by 34.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,304,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,373,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cubic Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 869,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

