Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,142 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 540,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $35,829,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 811,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 243,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.76% on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,920,637 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 83.40%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Vetr cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.09.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,331.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

