Country Trust Bank Sells 8,959 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $23,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 16,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 70.92 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

WARNING: “Country Trust Bank Sells 8,959 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/country-trust-bank-sells-8959-shares-of-comcast-corporation-cmcsa/1147720.html.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Comcast Corporation from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $175,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $985,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $118,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.