Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) CFO Sells $151,090.32 in Stock

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,517 shares of Core-Mark Holding Company stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $151,090.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) traded up 0.54% on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 200,731 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Core-Mark Holding Company had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Core-Mark Holding Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Core-Mark Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

WARNING: “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) CFO Sells $151,090.32 in Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/core-mark-holding-company-inc-core-cfo-sells-151090-32-in-stock/1148501.html.

CORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark Holding Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on Core-Mark Holding Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,195,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,782,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 110.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,532,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,543,000 after buying an additional 1,850,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 234,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 83.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,065,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,627,000 after buying an additional 1,393,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,451,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after buying an additional 89,553 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark Holding Company

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services to over 36,500 customer locations across the United States and Canada through over 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.