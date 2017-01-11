Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Stephens downgraded Core Laboratories N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Core Laboratories N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Core Laboratories N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories N.V. from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) traded up 0.94% on Wednesday, hitting $122.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,265 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64. Core Laboratories N.V. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $135.49.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company earned $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Core Laboratories N.V. had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 65,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. during the second quarter worth about $12,650,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/core-laboratories-n-v-clb-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages/1148241.html.

About Core Laboratories N.V.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a provider of reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s services and products are directed toward enabling the Company’s clients to improve reservoir performance and increase oil and gas recovery from their producing fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.