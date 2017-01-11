Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 135,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) traded down 0.54% on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. 572,425 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business earned $751 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTB. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Off Wall Street restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

In other news, Director John J. Holland sold 4,000 shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (Cooper) is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car and light truck tires. Cooper and its subsidiaries sell medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It has four business segments: North America, composed of its operations in the United States and Canada; Latin America, composed of its operations in Mexico, Central America and South America; Europe, and Asia.

