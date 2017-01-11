Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 90.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 20.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) opened at 181.80 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $190.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $178.12.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company earned $518.70 million during the quarter. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/cooper-companies-inc-the-coo-shares-bought-by-rothschild-asset-management-inc/1147866.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.82, for a total transaction of $3,496,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $894,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc (Cooper) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc (CooperVision) and CooperSurgical, Inc (CooperSurgical). CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision offers Biofinity monthly spherical, toric and multifocal lenses under the Avaira brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.