Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, during the second quarter worth about $64,726,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 56.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 753,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,116,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 189,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 8.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,177,000 after buying an additional 162,859 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,768,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,531,000 after buying an additional 153,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) traded up 0.57% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 456,496 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.97. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $129.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.79.

Reinsurance Group of America, (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America, had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post $9.63 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/convergence-investment-partners-llc-takes-position-in-reinsurance-group-of-america-incorporated-rga/1148683.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America, in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Reinsurance Group of America, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America, in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America, in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America, presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

In related news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $614,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,650.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America,

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance. The Company has geographic-based or function-based segments, including U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.