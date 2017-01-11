Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $4,265,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 707.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,114 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in Citigroup by 34.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 79,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 49.1% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after buying an additional 1,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $8,342,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded down 1.403% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.385. The stock had a trading volume of 14,070,596 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.915 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $61.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.37 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.80 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.49.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

