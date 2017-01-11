Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 97.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,378,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,195,000 after buying an additional 7,600,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,722,000 after buying an additional 135,141 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,952,000 after buying an additional 246,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Continental Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,480,000 after buying an additional 284,067 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,240,000 after buying an additional 196,842 shares during the period. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 1.08% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 1,503,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $18.68 billion. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company earned $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.37 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post ($0.90) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KLR Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $213,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Stark sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $42,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

