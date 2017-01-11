Continental AG (CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTTAY. Societe Generale upgraded Continental AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Continental AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Continental AG in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Continental AG in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,772 shares. Continental AG has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

Continental AG Company Profile

Continental AG is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments include Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech and Other/consolidation. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems. The Chassis & Safety division consists of four business units: Vehicle Dynamics, Hydraulic Brake Systems, Passive Safety & Sensorics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

