ConocoPhillips (COP) Stake Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,195,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,106,000 after buying an additional 1,937,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,549,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,573,000 after buying an additional 15,793,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,228,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,376,000 after buying an additional 392,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,091,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,409,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,070,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded up 3.14% on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,372 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $63.46 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.83) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. CLSA lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “focus list” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

