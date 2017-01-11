Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) Position Held by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. continued to hold its stake in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,427 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 2.52% of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited by 58.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 1,484 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The firm’s market cap is $66.02 million. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is engaged in the leasing of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment, the provision of management services to hospitals. The Company is also engaged in hospital operations. The Company’s segments are network and premium cancer hospital. The Company operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China.

