Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conatus’ progress with the lead candidate, emricasan, has been encouraging. Emricasan is in phase II development for the treatment of chronic liver disease, including NASH fibrosis, under the ENCORE program. Conatus also plans to initiate studies on emricasan targeting different types of NASH patient populations. Given the lack of approved therapies for NASH and the significant market opportunity, its efforts to develop emricasan are promising. Moreover, the lucrative deal signed with Novartis, which will see the companies collaborating for the development and commercialization of emricasan, is a big positive. Investor optimism on the deal sent the company’s shares soaring. In fact, shares of Conatus have significantly outperformed that of the industry in the past one year. However, emricasan is still several years away from entering the market, if at all. Any development/regulatory setback could hamper Conatus’ prospects.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) traded down 4.50% on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 651,610 shares. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $122.84 million.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.22) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/conatus-pharmaceuticals-inc-cnat-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1148271.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. AXA increased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,085,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.