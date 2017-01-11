ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConAgra Foods were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConAgra Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter worth $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in ConAgra Foods by 13.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Independence Trust CO bought a new position in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter worth $290,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 560,062 shares. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 6.00%. ConAgra Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConAgra Foods’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/conagra-foods-inc-cag-shares-bought-by-hightower-advisors-llc/1148008.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on ConAgra Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on ConAgra Foods from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on ConAgra Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $128,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConAgra Foods

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for ConAgra Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConAgra Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.