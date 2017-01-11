ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc.

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of ConAgra Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.
Shares of ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. 296,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.30. ConAgra Foods has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.
ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. ConAgra Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConAgra Foods will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.
In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $128,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 222,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 11.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
ConAgra Foods Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.
