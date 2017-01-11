Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) traded down 0.12% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.95. 123,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.30 and a one year high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business earned $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in producing and marketing essential minerals, including salt, sulfate of potash (SOP) specialty fertilizer, magnesium chloride and micronutrients. It operates through two segments, which include salt and plant nutrition.

