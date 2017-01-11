Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Maintains Position in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA maintained its stake in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.34% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 222,170 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,577,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 239,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 471,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) traded down 3.58% on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The firm’s market cap is $240.03 million. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $14.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

