Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $791,000 Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 37.1% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 46,977 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 108.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,936,000 after buying an additional 228,021 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 792,093 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.67. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $100.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $791,000 Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-has-791000-position-in-fomento-economico-mexicano-s-a-b-de-c-v-fmx/1148867.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.