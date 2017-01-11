Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Raises Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Aon PLC were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. 1,079,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $83.83 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Aon PLC had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Aon PLC’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post $6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aon PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aon PLC from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Aon PLC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aon PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Aon PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Aon PLC

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

