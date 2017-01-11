Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Increases Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc owned about 0.11% of Meridian Bancorp worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 51.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 91.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,659 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.30. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $269,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

