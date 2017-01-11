Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 600 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 414.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded up 0.31% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,549 shares. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 39.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.94 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,142,093.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

