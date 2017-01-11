Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.97, but opened at $20.81. Commercial Metals Company shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 2,337,734 shares.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Commercial Metals Company had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Commercial Metals Company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Commercial Metals Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. Jefferies Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals Company to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Commercial Metals Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Clarkson Capital lowered Commercial Metals Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other Commercial Metals Company news, Director Anthony A. Massaro sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $49,678.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam B. Batchelor sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $109,427.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,125.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 68.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 130.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

